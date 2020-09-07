Aleisha Allen, who appeared on "Are We There Yet," has gone from an adorable child star to a beautiful young lady. Here are quick facts about the actress.

When Aleisha Allen appeared on the Tv screen in the movie "Are We There Yet," she was only an adorable fourteen-year-old girl.

Now fifteen years later, Allen is a beautiful 29-year-old woman with a lot of interesting quirks to her. She recently took to her Instagram page to list some fun facts to note about her in an adorable Instagram post. Here are the facts.

SHE ONCE GOT STRANDED IN GRENADA

Last month, Allen revealed that she got stranded in Grenada after shooting an indie film when she was only eight. Although she did not give details, it sure sounds like one fun story.

ALLEN ENJOYS TEACHING

Allen enjoys teaching others and once stated her proudest teaching moments as when she taught a few friends how to play spades and helped a school-aged outpatient use a Thesaurus.

SHE FIRST MET NIA LONG IN 1998

While acting on "Are We There Yet," Allen apppeared alongside Nia Long, but that was not the first time they had worked together.

The actresses first met in 1998 when they were filming the movie, "The Best Man." In the film, Long appeared as the character, Jordan Armstrong, while Allen was cast as a flower girl.

Actress Nia Long at the 45th NAACP Image awards in February 2014. | Photo: Getty Images

SHE IS A COLLEGE GRADUATE

As a child actor, Allen was a high school student in Highbridge and Manhattan. After graduating, she proceeded to College and once noted that she is an alum of Pace University and Columbia University.

ACTRESS TURNED PATHOLOGIST

In April 2019, Allen shared a photo of herself wearing a lab coat. She accompanied the snap with a caption, where she revealed that she works as a pathologist.

As a frontline worker amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen has also been sure to remind her fans of the need to always wear a protective face mask.

Last month, Allen and her on-screen brother, Philip Bolden, sat for an interview with The Shade Room during which they reflected on their time on "Are We There Yet."

While speaking, Allen noted that she felt honored to have been part of a classic movie like "Are We There Yet." She also added that she would be open to getting back on the screen if there was a reboot of the movie.

Born on April 28, 1991, Allen started her career in entertainment at the age of 4 when she began modeling for print and TV ads.

From a child model to a young actress to a pathologist, Allen has indeed come a long way and has done pretty well for herself.