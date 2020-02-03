Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae recently posted an image of herself, styled in Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty.

The 21-year-old is a fashion icon in her world, so it comes as no surprise that the singer, Rihanna thought she would be an excellent pick to show off her lingerie line to the world.

Reginae is doing well as the brand's ambassador, and her recent upload shows that she has the finesse and the ability to promote the fashion line.

Lil Wayne performing during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida.| Photo:Getty Images

The post saw her in bright-coloured lingerie that blended well with her brown skin. Reginae also donned some pieces of jewellery and posed to show her perfectly pedicured hands.

The model told her fans that there was more to come as she teased them with a few shots from the photoshoot. She wrote :

"This just the intro, let me not get ahead of myself #savagexambasssdor."

Loyal fans who trusted the model enough to wait on more mouth-watering posts got the treat as Reginae posed with the boss lady look behind purple-coloured triangle shades.

Her glamorous made-up face and curly black hair spelled nothing but "chic." Carter, however, is not the only young model on the team of ambassadors. Other's includes Paloma Elsesser, Normani, and Joan Smalls.

For young Miss Carter, this isn't the only brand she models for; she works with Fashion Nova, a fashion store, by showing off their attires and also bagged a deal with the NFL on this year's Pro Bowl.

In a recent upload, she flaunted her curves in a body-hugging velvet outfit paired with a Gucci purse. Regina's captions signified that she is very confident in herself and style. She wrote:

"I took the lead and let everyone follow @fashionnova fahsiononovapartner."

Apart from being Lil Wayne's only female child, Reginae Carter is a go-getter who is also picky about what she puts on.

She is a big sister to three stepbrothers, Cameron, Neal, and Dwayne, whom her dad shares with three different women, Nivea, Lauren London, and Sarah Vivian.

About her dad's musical career, Lil Wayne seems to be doing just fine as he is about to drop an album, "Funeral," which features one of America's most prominent artists, Big Big.

While daddy has been working, daughter has also been concerning herself with showing off her beauty in adorable posts, and not even the critics can make her stop.